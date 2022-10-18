Pippa Middleton's rare £250k engagement ring has special royal history

Pippa Middleton's connection to the royal family is no secret, with her sister Princess Kate marrying Prince William back in 2011 after he presented her with Princess Diana's engagement ring.

However, Pippa's sparkling ring from her husband James Matthews also has a special royal history. The hedge fund manager, 47, proposed to Carole and Michael Middleton's daughter, 39, while they were walking in the Lake District in 2016, and gave her a stunning ring featuring an unusual Asscher cut diamond, which has a royal origin.

The type of cut was invented in 1902 by Joseph Asscher, who formed what is now known as the Royal Asscher Diamond Company, a prestigious diamond cutter who provided jewels for Queen Juliana of the Netherlands.

Not only must Asscher-cut diamonds be very high-quality, since they can't hide blemishes, but antique ones are reportedly rare – so it comes as no surprise that The Independent has reported that Pippa's ring has a valuation of around £250,000.

Pippa's engagement ring is worth £250,000

Pippa's dazzling diamond is thought to be around three carats and is surrounded by a unique octagonal halo of smaller gems, creating an eye-catching design. The style is reminiscent of a vintage ring, giving it bags of character.

According to the Daily Mail, James wanted to follow tradition, so he asked Pippa's father Michael for her hand in marriage before the proposal, which took place against the backdrop of the rolling hills

Pippa's vintage-style ring is around three carats

The couple went on to have a spectacular wedding in 2017 with lots of royals in attendance. Pippa's nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of their bridal party, along with her sister the Duchess of Cambridge.

Other guests included Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Also on the guestlist was Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, as he is the groom's brother.

Pippa and James attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding together

The bride looked incredible in a lace Giles Deacon gown, which was another nod to her love for vintage chic with a high Victorian neckline, voluminous A-line skirt and delicate cap sleeves.

