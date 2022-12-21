Mike Tindall gives royal home a Christmas makeover and shares stunning photos The rugby star is ready for Christmas!

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara have given their home a winter wonderland makeover just in time for Christmas!

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the I'm A Celebrity star - who recently returned home after a three-week stint in the jungle - shared a series of photos of his home's festive window display.

Thanking Snow Spray artist company, SnowWindows, for all their efforts, Mike said: "Christmas has only truly arrived when @snowwindows have visited! Thanks to Tom for all his hard work. It looks amazing #christmaswindows."

The temporary window display features snowy mountains, ski chalets, reindeer, alpine trees and a large depiction of the iconic Christmas-themed story, The Snowman.

Mike's fans rushed to comment on the masterpiece, with one writing: "Love it, now that is magical. Have a great Christmas." Another stated: "They're so detailed! Amazing." A third post read: "Wow just WOW, amazing."

The former rugby player and his wife Zara live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate with their three children. Although the couple rarely open up about their home life, they have revealed a few glimpses inside their house on social media and TV interviews, showcasing their home gym and beautiful garden.

Mike shared a series of snaps of his new window display at home

Meanwhile, Mike and his family are set to be among the royal party who will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for their first Christmas since the Queen passed away in September.

They were among the guests at the monarch's first pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The couple were pictured arriving by car at the festive bash in Berkshire with their three children – Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

The royal family have celebrated Christmas separately for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the late Queen spending the festive period at Windsor Castle last year and in 2020.

