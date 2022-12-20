Mike Tindall reveals fun detail about royal family's Christmas lunch

Mike and Zara Tindall were among the guests at King Charles' first pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The couple were pictured arriving by car at the festive bash in Berkshire with their three children – Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

WATCH: How the royals celebrate Christmas

Loading the player...

And back in 2019, former rugby star Mike revealed some fun details about the royals' family get-together.

The dad-of-three explained at the time that the children of the family get their very own table to sit on – in a different room!

MORE: Royal fans are all saying the same thing about little Prince Louis

The Tindalls attending the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2019

Speaking on JOE UK's House of Rugby podcast, he said: "I didn’t drink actually, this is the other one, the family lunch there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on Prince Charles' table. It was lovely, really good."

Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

Mike was also asked if the royals take part in Secret Santa, to which he replied: "Not on that day – no."

REVEALED: Prince William relives nativity play drama and father King Charles' incredible reaction

ROYAL NEWS: The Queen's poignant last public words about great-granddaughter Lilibet revealed

The Tindalls are regulars at royal family events

This year, the royals will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Sandringham for the festive period and for the annual walk to the Christmas Day church service.

No doubt it will also be a poignant time for the family as it will be their first Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The family have celebrated Christmas separately for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the late Queen spending the festive period at Windsor Castle last year and in 2020.

Charles is continuing the traditions of his late mother, and was joined by his siblings, the Princess of Royal, and the Earl of Wessex, and their spouses at the pre-Christmas lunch on Tuesday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.