King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, welcomed members of the royal family to Windsor Castle on Tuesday for a special Christmas lunch.

Among those to attend the festive gathering were Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall with their children, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise.

But there were some high-profile guests noticeably absent from the event – Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family had been expected to attend – but it's likely that they stayed away for a wholly practical reason.

The Wales family didn't attend the Christmas lunch this week

Following the end of the school term at Lambrook for George, Charlotte and Louis, William and Kate may well have decided to retreat to Anmer Hall, their residence in Norfolk.

The couple tend to spend holidays with the children at the property – and it is perfectly situated for the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The family may well have relocated to Anmer Hall for Christmas

King Charles has already confirmed that he will be hosting the royals for Christmas at the Sandringham estate – where Anmer Hall is also located.

The Wales family look set to join the King and Queen Consort Camilla for the special occasion – and there’s a high chance little Louis will also take a turn in the spotlight.

Prince Louis may well join the royals at church on Christmas Day

Traditionally, the royal family are photographed on Christmas Day as they walk to church.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, says: "Prince Louis is now the same age his sister Princess Charlotte was when she did her first Christmas Day walkabout after church on Christmas Day, so royal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him with his siblings and parents this year after he nearly stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte seen leaving the service

Traditionally, children only attended the service when they were a little older. Prince William was aged five and Prince Harry was aged seven when they first went. However, Prince William and Kate took Princess Charlotte along when she was a toddler.

