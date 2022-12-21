King Harald of Norway shares update after worrying health scare landed him in hospital The royal is on the mend

King Harald V of Norway has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for an infection on Monday.

The Norwegian monarch, 85, left Oslo's Rikshospitalet on Wednesday and is thought to be in a stable condition.

News of the King's health condition comes after the monarch received a dose of antibiotics for his infection.

At the time, the palace released a statement which read: "The monarch, 85, is in stable condition at Oslo's Rikshospitalet. The King has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days."

King Harald relies on walking canes

This isn't the first time the monarch has been admitted to hospital over the past 12 months. Back in January, King Harald underwent a leg operation before contracting Covid-19 in March. And in August, the 85-year-old made a further trip to hospital where he was treated for a fever.

At the time, a statement from the Royal House read: "His Majesty the King has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics, and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days. The condition is stable."

The royal attending the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony

Back in 2003 the monarch underwent surgery for bladder cancer and in 2005, Harald had an operation for a heart valve problem. In light of his ongoing mobility issues, the King has been relying on a set of walking canes during public appearances.

The King's health update comes after the royal took part in a series of engagements throughout December. Earlier this month, he attended the Nobel Peace Prize Banquet at Oslo's Grand Hotel on 10 December.

On 12 December, he inaugurated the Double-Track Express train line between Oslo and Ski, and on 13 December, King Harald attended a pre-Christmas church service at Oslo Cathedral.

