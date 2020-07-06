Norway's royal family pose for sweet reunion photo at summer palace King Harald V and Queen Sonja were joined by their children and grandchildren

Norway's royal family has shared a sweet group photo as King Harald V and Queen Sonja were pictured with their children and grandchildren over the weekend. In what appears to be the first public image of the royals altogether since Norway significantly reduced its lockdown restrictions, Queen Sonja stands at the top of the table.

The queen consort turned 82 on 4 July and it seems the family were able to gather to celebrate her birthday. Her husband King Harald sat opposite his son and heir to Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, with Harald's daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, seated next to him.

Crown Prince Haakon's sister Princess Martha Louise beamed for the camera and was wrapped in a blanket, as the royals enjoyed lunch outside at the king and queen's private holiday home, Mågerø, situated on a headland in Tjøme in southern Norway. Martha's eldest daughter, Maud Angelica, 17, wearing a black and white polka dot dress, sat next to her mother and her cousin, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 16, at the far end of the table close to their grandmother.

Seated on the opposite side was Princess Ingrid Alexandra's younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, 14, and Maud's sister, Leah Isadora, also 14. The only royal missing from the snap was Princess Martha Louise's youngest daughter, Emma Tallulah, 11, who got behind the camera to capture the family photo and Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius from her previous relationship. The royal court captioned the Instagram post: "The royal family wishes everyone a really good summer!"

The image also shows the picnic table laid out for lunch with a cornflower blue tablecloth, white and blue cutlery and navy coffee cups. Three vases of wildflowers were dotted through the middle of the set-up, while the sprawling leafy grounds of Mågerø can be seen beyond the patio area.

On Monday, the royal court also announced that Princess Ingrid Alexandra will begin her first year at Elvebakken High School in Oslo this autumn. The princess graduated from Uranienborg secondary school in spring.

