King Harald of Norway has tested positive for Covid – all the details

King Harald of Norway, 85, has tested positive for Covid, The Norwegian Royal Court has confirmed.

The statement from the Royal Court read that King Harald, who is the Queen's second cousin, tested positive on March 22 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Much like when Her Majesty tested positive last month, King Harald will take sick leave for several days as well as observing all necessary isolation measures.

While the monarch rests, Crown Prince Haakon will take over the king's duties.

King Harald and his wife Queen Sonja received the Covid vaccine on January 13 2021, according to an announcement from the royal palace, along with Harald's elder sister, Princess Astrid, 90.

Harald has battled health problems in the last few decades. He had bladder cancer from 2003 to 2004 and had heart surgery in 2005. In December 2019, the King contracted a viral infection and in January 2020 he was admitted to the hospital for breathing problems. In October 2020, he had a heart valve replaced due to breathing difficulties.

In November 2020, Harald and Sonja had to quarantine, along with 14 staff members, after a royal court employee tested positive for Covid.

Following her bout of Covid in February 2022, the Queen has scaled back her duties and we expect to see the same from King Harald.

King Harald and his wife Queen Sonja received the Covid vaccine in January 2022

Her Majesty didn't attend Commonwealth Day Service in London earlier in March and last week it was reported that the royal had had a wheelchair lift installed at Balmoral.

On GB News on Monday, entertainer Christopher Biggins told presenter Eamonn Holmes: "I have heard the reason she's not doing a lot of the events she should be doing is because she's in a wheelchair and she doesn't want to be seen, because she's very proud."

