Mike Tindall reveals what son Lucas really wants for Christmas

Mike Tindall often shares anecdotes about his three children on his podcast, and all parents will be able to relate to his latest revelation.

The former rugby star, 44, discussed Christmas shopping on the The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with co-stars Alex Payne and James Haskell.

James, who welcomed baby Bodhi with wife Chloe Madeley in August, said that children under three aren't interested in presents and joked he would be getting his daughter "a box with wrapping paper in it".

Mike, who is father is Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas, added in agreement: "I tell you what you can do – just get a bag of frozen peas, because that's all that Lucas wants. Pull the freezer out, bag of frozen peas, pour it on the floor. He's got a playroom full of stuff – not interested. Go to the fridge, take all the milk out, try and crack the bottle, spill it all on the floor…"

Lucas and mum Zara pictured in August

While Lucas has only been seen publicly a handful of times, he already seems to be taking after his sporty parents.

The tot was spotted cooing over the horses with mum Zara during the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, giggling with glee as he was lifted up to see them.

Equestrian Zara has followed in her mum Princess Anne's footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, where she won a silver medal as part of the British eventing team.

Mike and Zara were among the family members to join King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The couple also supported the Princess of Wales at her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

