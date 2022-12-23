Prince Harry and William's favourite Christmas activity with mum Diana and dad Charles revealed – exclusive The boys sound like they had the most amazing Christmas time growing up

We've seen plenty of snaps of young Princes William and Harry around Christmastime, but former royal chef Carolyn Robb was among those who knew them best during the festive season while they were growing up! The chef was poached by then-Prince Charles and Diana aged just 21 - and shares stories of behind-the-scenes in the royal household in our HELLO!'s A Right Royal podcast. One never-before-known revelation reveals all about Harry and William's favourite activity over the holiday season…

Revealing whether Carolyn would ever make Christmas treats with the princes as youngsters, she said: "We did. We did lots of baking. They both really enjoyed that.

"[We had] Christmas treats and biscuits and meringues, and they liked the savoury things too. [Prince William and Prince Harry] were both very good in the kitchen, very able. I'm sure they still are."

Carolyn opened up about the pair growing up

And did they have an advent calendar or Christmas cake? "No, we didn't bake Christmas cake as such... They'd help with lots of cooking, they'd be on holiday so they'd often come into the kitchen and help out, which was lovely."

Carolyn worked for Charles and Diana

Click above to listen to our very first episode, dedicated to royals at Christmas. As well as catching up with Carolyn, we spoke retired PA photographer John Stillwell, who reveals exactly what went on when the monarch recorded her Christmas message, Royal Collection Trust curator Kathryn Jones, and our very own royal editor, Emily Nash, who reveals what we can expect to happen in the next couple of days.

