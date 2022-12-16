Prince Harry makes unexpected remark about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding Prince Harry felt there was an expectation surrounding his wedding to Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018, they had one of the most memorable royal weddings in history.

An estimated 115,000 members of the public lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the bride on her way to the church in Windsor, and crowds gathered outside the venue itself to celebrate the big day, though this perhaps wasn't what Harry wanted.

WATCH: Prince Harry makes unexpected comment on Prince William's wedding

In his and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry opened up about his feelings about their showstopping wedding.

Of the need to have a public wedding, Harry said: "There was an expectation. [I am] Diana's boy. There was an expectation to have a public wedding."

Speaking about Prince William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, Harry commented: "Mission complete with William. Now let's see if this goes the distance with Harry," before miming dusting his hands, and adding: "Then it's job done."

Prince William and Harry both had public weddings

Meghan shared she had no concept of what a public wedding would entail ahead of her big day, explaining: "I knew when we got to the castle there would be tonnes of people waiting, what I didn't know was people would be lining both sides of the street.

"My mom and I were saying, 'Look at all these people, what's going on?'"

