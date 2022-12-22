Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend shares new photo of the royal in tears Misan Harriman is close to the couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines in recent weeks thanks to their tell-all Netflix show.

But now the Prince has been seen in a different light – thanks to a new photograph shared by the couple's close friend, Misan Harriman.

Misan is a long-time friend of Meghan's. He’s been called on by the Duke and Duchess to document some of their most personal moments, from the announcement of Meghan's second pregnancy (taken over Zoom as Misan captured the couple in the garden of their Montecito home), to the first official solo portrait of their daughter, Lilibet, taken during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On Thursday, Misan returned to Instagram to share another intimate post.

Misan Harriman is a close friend of Harry and Meghan's

He explained in the caption: "A special moment earlier this year. A truly extraordinary moment between invictus games UK Team member Tony Young and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The Prince was visibly moved after the embrace and tears were flowing all around the stadium."

The second photo in the post shows Harry wrapping his arms around Tony from behind as he embraces him in an encompassing hug.

He shared a touching new snapshot showing the royal in tears

Fans loved the sweet snapshot with a number leaving love heart emojis in the comments section.

It comes after Harry and Meghan released their Christmas card for 2022. While their supporters adored the loving photograph, many were left disappointed that the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet, did not feature.

Just last year, Harry and Meghan used the opportunity to show the world the first public photo of their daughter, who was born in June 2021.

Harry and Meghan's 2022 Christmas card

While the children didn't appear this time around, royal fans did get plenty of never-before-seen footage of Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lilibet, in Harry and Meghan's new Netflix docuseries.

In the first set of episodes, Archie and Lili made a series of adorable appearances in private family videos and photos shared by Meghan and Harry.

One scene showed Harry and Archie sharing a sweet father-son moment as they watched hummingbirds fly around them outside, while Lilibet appeared in footage showing Harry reading her a story on his lap and photos taken in her nursery.

