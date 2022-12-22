King Charles makes surprising change to his royal Christmas celebrations The new monarch is breaking with tradition

King Charles has continued to honour many of the traditions set out by his late mother, the Queen.

And that includes his plans for Christmas, with the King and Queen Consort set to welcome the royal family to Sandringham in Norfolk – just as the late monarch did for many years.

But it seems that once the big day is over, Charles will depart from the Queen's long-established custom.

Historically, Her Royal Highness would remain at Sandringham following Christmas and would remain there until February.

The Queen and Prince Philip in the grounds of her beloved Sandringham

It gave her the chance to quietly remember her beloved late father, King George VI, who passed away at the age of just 56 in the main house on the estate on 6 February 1952 – the same day she acceded the throne.

However, King Charles is believed to instead be heading to Birkhall – his estate in Scotland – with wife Camilla. The King will travel there early in the New Year, and will remain there for a number of weeks, the Daily Mail reports.

The Wales family are expected to celebrate Christmas with King Charles

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children are among the royals expected to spend Christmas with Charles at Sandringham – his first as King. And there’s a chance that little Prince Louis will have a moment in the spotlight.

Traditionally, the royal family are photographed on Christmas Day as they walk to church.

The royals depart church on Christmas Day

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, says: "Prince Louis is now the same age his sister Princess Charlotte was when she did her first Christmas Day walkabout after church on Christmas Day, so royal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him with his siblings and parents this year after he nearly stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

In the past, children only attended the service when they were a little older. Prince William was aged five and Prince Harry was aged seven when they first went. However, Prince William and Kate took Princess Charlotte along when she was a toddler.

