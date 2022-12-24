Prince Albert 'really proud' of wife Princess Charlene after 'very tough year' The Monaco royals have been married for over 11 years

Prince Albert has shared his pride of his wife Princess Charlene after a "very tough year".

Mum-of-two Charlene, 44, returned to public life earlier this year after spending most of 2021 in South Africa, due to an ear, nose and throat infection.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Prince Albert, 64, said: "I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about."

"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes," he continued. "She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are."

The Monaco royals at the annual gift giving

Referring to his wife's health, Albert adds: "Last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year. And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."

Since returning to public duties, Charlene has attended a number of high-profile events, including the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in June, where she wowed in a one-shoulder green dress by Lanvin.

Albert and Charlene also stepped out for the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala in July and Monaco's National Day in November.

And earlier this month, the couple, along with their eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, took part in the annual gift-giving at Monaco Palace.

