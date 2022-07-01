Princess Charlene shares special message to husband Prince Albert on their anniversary The royals married in 2011

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were no doubt in a celebratory mood on Friday as they marked their anniversary.

And taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a sweet and simple message for her husband of 11 years as she simply penned: "Happy anniversary." She also shared a gorgeous photo of the pair together holding hands, and while Albert stood in a very smart suit. Charlene stole the show in an astounding mint-green dress that featured ruched detailing by her hips. She finished the look with a simple necklace.

Fans loved her sweet message, as one penned: "We love you Princess Charlene. Sending you love from the UK. Please keep us updated with things you do, love. Xx."

A second posted: "Congratulations and many blessings to you both! Your Serene Highness, you look wonderful," while a third added: "She's looking gorgeous and healthy!"

A fourth said: "Nice to see you so strong, beautiful and lovely together! Congratulations to your anniversary," and a fifth commented: "You look fantastic! Great to have you back in public!"

The royal shared a sweet message for her beloved

This weekend is set to be a very special date in the royal couple's diary since they will be celebrating their wedding anniversary together for the first time in two years.

Charlene, 44, and Albert, 64, sadly missed their milestone tenth anniversary last year, since the former swimmer was forced to remain in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021.

During her recovery, Charlene – who only returned to Europe in November having spent most of 2021 abroad – discussed her struggle being apart from her husband and their seven-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella.

The pair are parents to twins

She told South Africa's Channel24: "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly.

"What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary.

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

