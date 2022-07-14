Princess Charlene and Prince Albert send well-wishers beautiful 'thank you' card The royal couple recently marked their anniversary

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert recently marked their 11th wedding anniversary, and they were inundated with support from their fans.

And the well-wishers kind messages didn't go unnoticed as the royal pair distributed thank you cards to those who wished them a happy anniversary. An Instagram account named TheDuchessOfWonderland shared with their fans the gorgeous card, which was written by the royal couple's Head of the Private Secretariat, Christine Sprile. The message read: "TT. SS. HH. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene asked me to thank you most sincerely for your kind wishes sent on the occasion of their eleventh wedding anniversary."

It added: "Your thoughtfulness has been greatly appreciated by Their Serene Highnesses," before it was signed off by Christine.

The card also featured a stunning image of the royal couple with Charlene looking gorgeous in a flowing white gown and extravagant necklace as she rocked a bob hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Albert looked incredibly dapper as he posed in a blue suit next to his wife.

The shot was presumably taken inside the palace and featured a marble floor, as well as the flag of Monaco and a royal crest.

The royals sent out a gorgeous card

On their anniversary, Charlene stepped out in a mesmerising Louis Vuitton chiffon gown to honour the special occasion. Fitted at the waist and embellished with peplum ruffles, her turquoise blue frock cascaded to the floor in elegant pleats.

The South African national rocked a natural makeup look to highlight her ageless features, styling her icy blonde pixie cut into a slick side parting.

"Congratulations and many blessings to you both! Your Serene Highness, you look wonderful," wrote one fan, as another penned: "She’s looking gorgeous and healthy!"

Charlene and Albert married in 2011

"Great to see you looking so happy and healthy," commented a third fan, followed by a string of red heart emojis.

Their anniversary was a poignant date in the royal couple's diary as it was the first time they marked the event together in two years.

Charlene, 44, and Albert, 64, sadly missed their milestone tenth anniversary last year, since the former swimmer was forced to remain in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021.

