Princess Charlene rocks bold metallic look as she celebrates Christmas early with twins The family attended an annual Monaco tradition

Princess Charlene of Monaco embraced the winter spirit on Wednesday when she wowed fans in a metallic blue caped coat.

The royal was joined by her husband Prince Albert and their two children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as they visited the Court of Honor of the Prince's Palace, to distribute presents and sweets to young children of the Principality for the annual Christmas party.

Gabriella was seen giving out the gifts to her peers with her parents and brother watching on.

Gabriella and Jacques were both in the festive mood as well, with eight-year-old Jacques sparkling in a black bejewelled peacoat, and twin sister Gabriella in an oversized royal blue fur coat.

Her father Albert also kept warm in a black fur jacket and a red plaid scarf.

One of Monaco's long-running traditions, the event was started by American actress turned royal Princess Grace - Prince Albert's mother - in the 1960s. The party is by invitation only sent to 600 guests, and features gifts, acrobats and jugglers, cupcakes and beloved hot chocolate made with milk from cows at Albert's private residence Roc Agel.

The family wrapped up warm for the cold weather

The event came after Charlene upped the glamour last weekend when she attended The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation's Christmas ball on Friday 9 December.

Instead of her usual tailored suits, the royal opted for a party dress from Carolina Herrera, a brand loved by other royals such as Queen Letizia of Spain and the Duchess of Sussex. The frock featured a sleeveless silhouette with a sheer neckline and an embellished bodice – all in a midnight blue hue.

Gabriella was keen to hand out the gifts

Charlene has recently been spotted in more casual ensembles, including a chic white coat dress which she teamed with a black high-neck jumper, a wide-brimmed hat and black leather gloves for a mass ceremony at the Monaco cathedral to mark National Day.

She also proved she wasn't afraid of colour when she stepped out for Monaco's Red Cross gift giveaway in November wearing a stunning dark green pleated dress which was cinched in at the waist with a thin black leather belt.

