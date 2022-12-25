Prince George, 9, reveals hidden talent on Christmas Day – and fans are so impressed The royal has a natural flair

The Prince and Princess of Wales are spending their first Christmas without the late Queen, and after marking the occasion with a sweet message, the royal couple revealed their eldest child Prince George's secret talent – he's an incredible painter!

On Christmas Day, the family released a painting by the nine-year-old and fans were in awe of his talents. The Waleses shared George's striking watercolour painting of a reindeer, with the caption: "Happy Christmas! [paint emoji] by George."

Royal fans were suitably impressed by the young royal's skills and rushed to share praise in the comments section.

"Very talented George! My little girl loves art and she is very impressed with the festive reindeer. Great job! Wishing you all a very merry Christmas!" penned one follower, and: "Wow. He has a great artistic talent! (an artist's eye and hand) Beautiful artwork!" added another.

George's handpainted creation sparked an online reaction

A third wrote: "Gorgeous. Make sure you keep all his pictures in case he becomes a serious artist when he’s older. This shows talent" and a fourth added: "George has the artistic talent of his Grandpa, it's a beautiful painting Merry Christmas to you all."

Back in 2015, during an engagement in Portsmouth, the then Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her son Prince George already had a talent for painting. Kate has a degree in History of Art from the University of St Andrews, so it seems her son is following in her passion.

George was seen singing at the service

This comes after George was caught on camera passionately singing to Away in a Manger alongside his sister Princess Charlotte, joining in the harmonies of the St Mary’s Ukrainian School choir.

The special carol service was hosted by their mother, it took place at Westminster Abbey earlier this month but was aired on Christmas Eve in a programmed called Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

The Wales family were out for the occasion

The concert was well received with lots of positive comments online including "It was a beautiful service. Britain at its best," and "It was so wonderful to watch, I enjoyed everything about this one especially the words from her majesty over the years."

This year's service was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in September.

