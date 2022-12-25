Prince George and Princess Charlotte sing their hearts out at Princess Kate's carol service - watch The royal children put on an adorable display

Princess Kate hosted a special carol service, Together at Christmas, which aired on ITV on Christmas Eve and she was joined by her husband Prince William and two of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal children did their parents proud, smiling for the cameras, behaving impeccably and even singing their hearts out when the songs were underway.

When the choir sang Away in a Manger, Princess Charlotte showcased her singing skills in a moment caught on camera. One Twitter user shared the sweet moment the camera panned to the seven-year-old where she could be seen executing the words with a hymn sheet and candle in her hands.

Princess Charlotte stole the show with her beautiful singing

The royal fan online wrote: "Fantastic! #princesscharlotte #togetheratchristmas #ChristmasCarol #ChristmasEve," when they shared a glimpse at the moment on their own television.

Her older brother Prince George also showcased his vocals during the special evening and was caught on camera open-mouthed next to Charlotte.

Prince George was also photographed mid song

Westminster Abbey looked stunning for the event, and the exterior of the venue was decorated with beautiful frost-covered Christmas trees sourced from Windsor Great Park and donated by His Majesty The King.

Eagled eyed viewers would have seen that the trees were filled with unique decorations to honour the late Queen. Mini Paddington bears and Paddington bear baubles had been placed on the branches in a sweet tribute to the late monarch.

Princess Charlotte read the words from her song sheet

The late Queen Elizabeth II became linked to Paddington bear, another British national treasure, after the two appeared together in a short comedy video during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Princess Eugenie was also in attendance at the concert, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and on Christmas Eve, Prince Andrew's daughter shared a heartfelt social media post about the event.

The mother-of-one wrote: "It was an honour to celebrate HM's life at the Princess of Wales carol concert, Together at Christmas. @princeandprincessofwales #togetheratchristmas," and she shared a series of photos from the magical evening.

