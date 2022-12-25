Princess Eugenie pays tribute to the Queen in heartfelt Christmas message

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II when she passed in September, and the royal has given another nod to her "dearest granny" in a sweet Christmas post on Instagram shared on Christmas Eve.

Prince Andrew's daughter posted a series of photographs of a special evening where she attended Princess Kate's Together at Christmas carol concert which aired on ITV that night. The collection led with an image of her alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The mother-of-one wrote: "It was an honour to celebrate HM's life at the Princess of Wales carol concert, Together at Christmas. @princeandprincessofwales #togetheratchristmas."

Many royal watchers agreed that the service was a sweet tribute to the late monarch and took to the comments section of Eugenie's post to leave kind words. "Merry Christmas to you all and what a lovely service and a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth," penned one, and: I love seeing the family together around the holidays, especially honouring the queen," added another.

The Princess shared a special tribute on Instagram

A third wrote: "So happy to see you there supporting your family. Merry Christmas!"

The Princess looked smart with her hair curled, wearing a brown checked coat by Weekend MaxMara with a fabulous hem line of fringing. Her husband opted for a suit and a matching black mac for the family occasion.

The concert aired on Christmas Eve

In an emotional message ahead of the service, Princess Kate paid tribute to the late Queen.

This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth," she said. "Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

"This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

"Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

