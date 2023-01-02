Prince William treats Princess Kate to thrilling date without kids The Prince and Princess of Wales embarked on an adrenaline-pumping drive

Taking a break from their royal duties, Prince William treated Princess Kate to a top-secret date – and it's inspired by James Bond. According to The Sun, the loved-up couple recently embarked on an adrenaline-pumping adventure, after the Prince of Wales was gifted the Welsh-built Aston Martin DBX707 for a weekend test drive.

Treating his wife to a spin around Norfolk, William no doubt enjoyed driving the world's fastest SUV. Currently worth £189,000, the top-of-the-range car can reach speeds of up to 193mph. So far, four Aston Martin models have been driven in James Bond movies, though the DBX707 is yet to make a film debut.

Royal fans might be surprised to learn that Prince William has drawn many comparisons to James Bond in the past, especially after franchise producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson teased that he "ticks all the boxes" for the prestigious role.

Prince William and Princess Kate planned a top-secret date in Norfolk

Back in June 2022, while receiving a CBE from William, the pair revealed that they were "still on the hunt" for a new 007 following Daniel Craig's departure, though the royal would have been an ideal choice.

Referencing the Prince, Barbara Broccoli joked: "Unfortunately, the person we just met isn't available. He's occupied, unfortunately, but he would be the perfect candidate."

The royal couple took the Aston Martin DBX707 for a spin

A huge fan of James Bond, over the years Prince William has attended several film premieres for the franchise. In 2008, the royal and his brother, Prince Harry, donned classic 007 tuxedos for the Quantum of Solace red carpet, and in 2015, William was joined by his radiant wife, Princess Kate at the world premiere of Spectre.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson previously joked that William would be a perfect candidate for the role

Marking the end of Daniel Craig's epic portrayal of Bond in 2021, the Prince and Princess of Wales made one of their most iconic appearances at the premiere of No Time To Die at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Prince William and Princess Kate attended the film premiere of No Time To Die in 2021

While William stepped out in a velvet tux worthy of the secret agent himself, Kate gave off major Bond girl vibes in a gold sequin evening gown by Jenny Packham.

