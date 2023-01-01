Princess Kate and Prince William spotted on secret family outing with George, Charlotte and Louis The Prince and Princess of Wales took their three children to Lapland UK during their stay at Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted treating their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a family visit to Lapland UK last week.

The royal couple were seen leaving the Ascot-based festive attraction by an eagle-eyed fan, accompanied by their Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The Christmas theme park boasts reindeer, a toy factory, a magical forest and shops and is hugely popular with families every year – and it seems the Waleses are no exception!

According to the fan account that shared the news, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were seen clutching matching cuddly toys following their visit to the toy factory, taking home their very own Lepi the Snow Leopard after helping make the stuffed animals.

Princess Kate flew under the radar in an all-black ensemble, rocking a belted coat, turtleneck jumper and matching bobble hat.

Meanwhile, Prince William sported blue jeans, a padded jacket and a matching khaki flap cap, carrying another cuddly toy under one arm – presumably belonging to little Louis.

Princess Kate and Prince William took their children to Lapland UK last week

The sighting comes hot on the heels of a recent report of another low-key outing for the Wales family, this time at Halloween.

William and Kate used to share their affluent Kensington postcode with Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland, who recently told his Instagram followers that Princess Kate had been trick or treating at his door.

One follower probed: "What do you think of William & Catherine," to which the Maddox Gallery director replied: "William is warm, engaging and friendly."

"Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating'. Very friendly and down-to-earth," he added.

The young royals took home cuddly toys they had made

The Waleses were last seen alongside the rest of the royal family at the annual Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham last weekend.

Marking their first Christmas without the late Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate were among the senior members of the royal family to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at their Norfolk residence.

The young royals smiled at members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal family as they walked to the morning church service.

The sweet appearance marked little Louis' first public walkabout debut – and didn't he do well?

