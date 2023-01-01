Princess Kate to 'anchor' emotional husband Prince William while establishing identity in 2023, says Princess Diana's confidante Astrologer Debbie Frank was a close friend of Princess Diana

Last year was incredibly busy and at times very emotional for the royal family, not least the Prince and Princess of Wales, who mourned the loss of the Queen in September before taking on their new, more high-profile roles.

The couple also moved to Windsor and were kept busy with settling their three children into their new school.

And of course, the royal family was scrutinised even more than usual in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary series.

Debbie Frank, Princess Diana's astrologer, says that whatever the New Year holds, Princess Kate is likely to be a rock for her husband.

She says: "The Princess of Wales is born under William's opposite sign – the sure and steady Capricorn that anchors her more emotionally reactive husband.

"No stranger to having the Sussexes land major news on or around her birthday (Megxit broke at this time), Kate will keep calm and carry on.

Kate supporting her husband at the Earthshot Prize

"This year will see her step up in new ways that endear her to the public, increasing her relatability and getting involved with issues that show she's clearly in touch with what’s going on in the world and people's lives."

According to Debbie, there will be more opportunities for Kate to showcase her strengths from summer onwards.

She concludes: "June is her mega-month to rise and shine. Like William, the Autumn is a strong period for Kate to make her mark and she too is busy delivering on a clear set of goals. For Kate, 2023 gives her a real opportunity to establish her identity as Princess of Wales."

The Princess has a busy year ahead

The royal couple are currently enjoying their Christmas holiday with their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

However, the kind-hearted pair interrupted their break to post a special tribute to Instagram on hearing the news of legendary football player Pelé's sad passing.

