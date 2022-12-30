Prince William and Kate Middleton interrupt Christmas break to pay tribute to Pelé The Prince and Princess of Wales are having some time away from public duties but this was a reason to break their social silence

The Prince and Princess of Wales interrupted their Christmas break to post a special tribute to Instagram on hearing the news of soccer player Pelé's sad passing.

The royal couple are taking some rare downtime between Christmas and New Year, having had a very public Christmas morning, joining King Charles on his first festive walkabout as the new monarch, as can be seen in the video below. Usually this time between Christmas and the start of royal duties in January is entirely private for the royal couple and their young children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

But in a rare move, to mark a very sad moment, the couple made an exception, taking to Instagram to mark the passing of football great Pelé.

The couple posted this memorial to the sporting great

The duo shared a picture to their joint 'Prince and Princess of Wales' account, resharing an image of Wembley's tribute to the sporting icon, which had been shared to the England football team's account.

News of the Brazilian soccer star's death hit late on Thursday, 29, confirmed by his manager, Joe Fraga. He passed away in a hospital in São Paulo, having previously been placed in palliative care earlier this month for an advanced form of cancer. As a keen football fan, Prince William often takes to social media to offer commentary on important sporting moments.

As president of the FA he was quick to offer support to England after their sad departure from the World Cup in Qatar, and also took to social to celebrate the Lionesses win earlier this year.

