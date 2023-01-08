Bizarre reason why Charles and Camilla wanted Kate to spell her name differently - Harry claims Spare is set for release on 10 January

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles allegedly wanted Princess Kate to tweak the spelling of her first name, it has been revealed.

In Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed that his father and his stepmother wanted the Princess of Wales to change the well she spelt her name to avoid having too many royals with the initial 'C'.

According to Harry, Charles and Camilla suggested that Kate ought to write her name, Catherine, with a 'K' to avoid any confusion.

The Duke of Sussex further claimed that his brother, Prince William, remained "inexpressive" upon hearing the proposal.

The couple allegedly wanted Kate to change the spelling of her name

Harry's eye-opening revelation comes just days after The Guardian published leaked extracts from the Duke's "raw" and incredibly intimate memoir. His new book, which was accidentally released in Spain on Thursday, details a number of incredibly personal and emotional moments throughout his life.

Amongst the shock allegations, the father-of-two recalled the touching moment he helped to deliver his baby daughter, Lilibet.

Charles and Camilla at the National Service of Thanksgiving

Comparing his special memory to a movie scene, the royal described how he bent down alongside the doctor and, with his expert guidance, helped to deliver his baby daughter.

Before welcoming their youngest family member, Harry explained how the couple tucked into their favourite fast food as they arrived at the hospital – fajitas for the expectant mother, and In-N-Out burger and fries for the Duke.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet in 2021

Prince Harry's candid memoir, which will be officially released on 10 January, is set to provide an "intimate and heartfelt" first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape the Duke over the years.

Ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author JR Moehringer, the father-of-two's memoir has been billed as a book of "raw, unflinching honesty".

To date, the royal family have refused to comment on Harry and Meghan's prior claims, including the statements made in their Netflix docuseries.

