Prince Harry is really not holding anything back! The British royal has made a lot of shocking claims in his new memoir, Spare, but none quite so unexpected as his rather intimate detailing of the frost bite injury sustained to his private parts during a freezing cold trip to the north pole.

In one chapter, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his nether regions had been affected during his visit to the North Pole, alongside his other extremities. The anecdote came about as he detailed a pre-wedding meal held for Prince William, where he discussed his frostbitten cheeks while chatting to his brother, father and two of his godparents. He jokes that he only just managed to refrain from mentioning that his injuries extended to his his frost-bitten member, but in the end he felt too mortified to admit the full extent of his injuries.

Despite finding it hard to express the situation to his family, the famously-private prince did not hold back in his new book. He fully detailed the extent of his suffering, giving very personal details about his anatomy, and also the remedies he used to help him recover.

Explaining his reluctance to talk to both family and doctors, Harry said his big fear was his private medical details leaking and appearing on the front pages of the newspapers. He did however finally seek help - receiving advice from a family friend about a cream to use, and a Harley Street doctor.

Harry's visit to the north pole gave him some issues

Thankfully for Harry, the doctor he saw reasured him that despite the discomfort he was feeling at the time, the injury would heal. As the prince was glad to discover, the doctor was right.

This is just one of the many revelations to come out of the book, Spare, which was published ahead of schedule in Spain on Thursday, and which HELLO! was able to read.

Harry claims that William attacked him during a row

In another extract, gained by The Guardian overnight, Harry claimed that his brother, Prince William had attacked him following an argument about the Duke's wife, Meghan Markle.

The Guardian allege that Harry wrote: "William called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

