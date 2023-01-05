King Charles's heartbreaking plea to sons Prince William and Prince Harry revealed Details are revealed in Harry's autobiography

Prince Harry has detailed a heartbreaking moment between himself, his brother Prince William and their father King Charles in his autobiography, Spare.

As well as claiming he was physically assaulted by William, Harry has shared a private moment between the siblings and their dad, the then-Prince Charles.

He recounts an anguished meeting with William and Charles after the Windsor Castle funeral of Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, in April 2021.

By this point, relations between Harry and his family were already in turmoil. Charles, Harry says, stood between his warring sons, “looking up at our flushed faces”.

“Please, boys,” Harry quotes his father as saying. “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Extracts from Spare have been leaked to the Guardian ahead of its release on 10 January.

They include allegations from Harry that a confrontation took place at his London home in 2019 and left him with a visible injury to his back after the Prince of Wales grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor.

Harry further claimed William had called his wife Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” – comments which the younger brother said parroted “the press narrative” about his wife.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the “extraordinary scene” is “one of many in Spare” which is due to be published on January 10.

The newspaper said it was able to obtain a copy of the book despite “stringent pre-launch security around the book”.

Elsewhere in the book, Harry also speaks about his ill-advised decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

He has now claimed that it was William and Kate who encouraged him to choose that particular outfit.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry writes, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them.

"They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."