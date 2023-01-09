Prince Harry: The one question he refused to answer about Prince William Prince Harry's ITV interview with Tom Bradby aired on Sunday evening

Prince Harry's long-awaited interview with Tom Bradby for ITV took place on Sunday evening, and for the most part, the Duke of Sussex didn't hold back.

There was one aspect of his life that he wasn't willing to answer a question about, however and related to his personal conversations with his brother, Prince William.

When asked by his interviewer: "What would you say to William if he's watching this?" Harry at first responded: "What would I say to him if I'm watching this?"

Tom persisted: "Well what d'you think he's thinking?" To which Harry replied: "I'm not gonna share – I'm not gonna share what I say…"

Tom said in response: "Okay, no, no, not a personal thing, let me ask you a different question. What d'you think William will be thinking if he watches this, or if he reads your book?"

Harry replied that he didn't think Prince William or King Charles read the book, adding: "I really hope they do. But I don’t think they will".

Harry during his heartfelt interview with Tom Bradby

"And with regard to this interview I – I don’t know whether they’ll be, you know, watching this or not, but, what they have to say to me and what I have to say to them will be in private, and I hope it can stay that way".

The interview took place ahead of Harry's conversation with American TV host Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, both of which come before the launch of the Prince's bombshell new memoir Spare.

The book had been the subject of feverish speculation in the weeks leading up to its release, not least last week, when a Spanish version was leaked.

Prince Harry wants to keep royal conversations about his interview private

Among the revelations in the book, the Prince reveals the heart-breaking secret code he shared with his brother.

The words: "I swear on mummy's memory" are used by the brother-duo in times of absolute crisis according to the royal.

