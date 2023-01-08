Prince Harry reveals secret code word with Prince William

Prince Harry's new book Spare has made headlines since it's unanticipated release on Thursday morning in Spain, and now details have come to light of the Duke and Prince William's secret code words for each other.

The words: "I swear on mummy's memory" are used by the brother-duo in times of absolute crisis according to the royal, who explained in the book the emotional moment they were spoken by Prince William as he swore he just wanted his brother to be happy.

Harry continued that sadly in that moment, he didn't believe William which made him reflect on the distance he felt between them. Harry impressed upon the reader that those words were, to them, an incredibly sacred, "universal key" to use in situations of "extreme crisis," when nothing else worked.

The new details came to the surface as it was claimed by the Prince that William was tipsy just hours before his wedding to Kate Middleton, and was "drunk" as they greeted members of the public on the Mall.

Princess Diana passed away in 1997

There have been a string of many other royal bombshells revealed in the novel, including what the then Duchess of Cambridge thought when he told her and Prince William that he was dating Meghan Markle, Harry's last conversation with the Queen before her death and how Harry believed Diana was in hiding for years. Our full roundup piece of the biggest stories to emerge from the publication.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, weighed in on the novel and sharing her thoughts explained: "Harry clearly feels that he has to get his version of events out there. He wants to tell his truth and he's always casting himself as a sort of whistleblower from within the Royal Institution.

"We really need to hear the other side of the story before we can judge this situation. But, whichever way you look at it, Harry appears to be in pain. His family are clearly very sad about what's going on and no one comes out of it looking very good. "

