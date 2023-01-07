Prince Harry claims Prince William was tipsy on morning of wedding to Princess Kate Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare was unanticipatedly published in Spain on Thursday

Since Prince Harry's memoir, Spare was released in Spain on Thursday, revelations about the royal family have come thick and fast in the following days and now claims have come to light that Prince William was tipsy just hours before his wedding to Princess Kate.

Prince Harry penned that his brother was "drunk" as they greeted members of the public on the Mall.

Harry described rolling down the car windows ahead of the appearance and offering his groom-to-be brother a mint to help mask the scent of rum, which he had been drinking the previous evening.

Harry also explained that William looked like he hadn't slept a wink as he picked him up for of his big day and despite William's attempts to reassure his younger brother that he was fine, Harry wasn't convinced.

William and Kate married in 2011

Harry added that the Prince of Wales previously confessed he was "frustrated," in the run-up to his wedding, which the Duke of Sussex implied was down to his lack of choice, including his wedding outfit.

William has previously spoken about that moment when discussing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II who was behind the decision.

Talking to journalist, Robert Hardman, who reported his exchange with the Prince in the MailOnline, William said: "I wanted to decide what to wear for the wedding.

Spare went on sale in Spain on Thursday

"I was given a categorical: 'No, you’ll wear this!' he said, which ended up being his Irish Guards uniform, as he had recently been appointed as a colonel - his most senior military position.

"So you don't always get what you want, put it that way…But I knew perfectly well that it was for the best. That 'no' is a very good 'no'. So you just do as you’re told!" Prince Harry also claimed, that despite giving a moving speech at the wedding, he wasn't really his brother's choice as best man, explaining that it was to prevent William's two closest friends James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee being launched into the public eye.

Other explosive bombshells in the book include what the then Duchess of Cambridge thought when he told her and Prince William that he was dating Meghan Markle.

Harry's last conversation with the Queen before her death and how Harry believed Diana was in hiding for years, can be seen in our full roundup piece of the biggest stories to emerge from the publication.

