Prince Albert and Princess Charlene confirm attendance at King Charles's coronation

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene will be among the European royals at King Charles's coronation on 6 May.

The Monaco head of state, 64, confirmed in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that he and his wife "will definitely go" to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

WATCH: Prince Harry addresses attendance at King Charles's coronation

Loading the player...

"I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one," Prince Albert told PEOPLE. "We've maintained contact since His Majesty became King, but I haven't talked to him personally since the Queen's funeral."

"I'm certain His Majesty will add his own 'personal touches' to the ceremonies," he added. "But what those will be, I'm sure I don't know."

FANS REACT: Charles Spencer shares unique image of Prince William and Prince Harry's grandfather

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Buckingham Palace shared details about King Charles III's coronation in a statement released last October, saying: "The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

It is understood that the ceremony will include the same core elements of the traditional service, which has retained a similar structure for more than 1,000 years, while also recognising the spirit of our times.

Charles's coronation is expected to be on a smaller scale and shorter, with suggestions that it could last just one hour rather than over three.

VIDEO: King Felipe embraces father Juan Carlos as the Spanish royals reunite

Charles and Albert at King Felipe and Queen Letizia's wedding in 2004

Meanwhile, Albert could not confirm whether his and Charlene's eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, will travel to London with them for the ceremony.

"I don't know what arrangements they'll provide for other members of the family," he told PEOPLE. "And the children, I think, [they] may be a little young for these types of ceremonies. But we'll see."

"You know I don't know how many coronations of an English monarch I'll see in my lifetime, so we'll try to take advantage of that," he added.

Prince Albert, who succeeded his father Prince Rainier in 2005, described King Charles as "a most patient man. A very educated man and someone with a great sense of humour".

Find out more about Prince Harry's new life in Montecito, as we spoke to one of his neighbours in our brand new podcast.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.