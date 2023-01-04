Princess Charlene and Prince Albert say goodbye to special person at heartbreaking funeral Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the funeral of Bernard Barsi

Funerals are never an easy time, but Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended a particularly heartbreaking one on Wednesday.

The royal couple paid their respects to the late Bernard Barsi, the former Archbishop of Monaco who had officiated their wedding back in 2011. Bernard, who held the religious post between 2000 and 2020, also officiated at the funeral of Albert's father, Prince Rainier III back in April 2005, and he baptised their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Bernard passed away at the age of 80, following a heart attack on 28 December 2002.

At the funeral, Albert wore an all-black suit and overcoat, while Charlene also wore an all-black ensemble, including a lacy mantilla.

The couple weren't the only royals at the funeral, as Princess Caroline of Hanover, Albert's older sister, was also in attendance. Caroline wore the same mantilla as Charlene, alongside a large black overcoat and tights.

Bernard played a large role in the lives of Albert and Charlene

It's unknown where the royals will be in attendance at the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, which is due to be held on Thursday.

It has been confirmed that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are among the royals who will be present for the service at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Meanwhile, Queen Sofia of Spain will represent her son, King Felipe, at the funeral.

Bernard passed away on 28 December

Prince Stefan of Liechtenstein, who is an ambassador to the Vatican, has also confirmed his attendance at the service.

MailOnline reports that no senior members of the British royal family are expected at the service, but King Charles did pay tribute to the late Pope following his passing.

The monarch said that he received the news with "great sadness" and highlighted his visit to the Vatican in 2009, alongside the former Pope's visit here in 2010.

