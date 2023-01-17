Charles Spencer shares unique image of Prince William and Prince Harry's grandfather – fans react Charles is the younger brother of Princess Diana

Charles Spencer is understandably proud of his long and rich heritage.

The younger brother of Princess Diana, Charles inherited Althorp, the Spencer family's ancestral home, in 1992 and often shares intimate photos from around the property – as well as snapshots of his family.

This week, the 58-year-old delighted fans with an unusual portrait of his late father, John Spencer – a spectacular line drawing.

John – the maternal grandfather of Prince William and Prince Harry – can be seen as a young boy, riding a horse in the grounds of Althorp. He is smartly dressed in a suit and hat and is looking at the artist in the striking sketch.

My father riding on his pony, “Bluebell”, in the Park at Althorp, in 1934. Behind them, The Falconry - built in 1613, for one week’s entertainment for visitors to the House. pic.twitter.com/gmc4cR6uvK — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) January 16, 2023

Charles shared a striking line drawing of his father

"My father riding on his pony, Bluebell, in the Park at Althorp, in 1934," Charles told his followers on Twitter in the caption. "Behind them, The Falconry - built in 1613, for one week's entertainment for visitors to the House."

His fans certainly appreciated Charles' decision to share the drawing. "Thank you for your posts," one wrote. "You open my world to a place I will never experience."

Charles and Princess Diana's parents

"Beautiful sketch, beautiful pony," a second remarked, while a third echoed: "Beautiful pencil study."

A number of Charles's followers have been waiting to see if he will comment on the recent fall-out between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family.

Charles has not commented on Harry's explosive claims

Despite the explosive revelations from the Prince, Charles has nevertheless chosen to stay tight-lipped.

Following Harry's interviews on ITV and CBS, his uncle took to his Instagram Stories to show the grounds of his grand stately home at dawn. "First light today," penned Charles as he panned the camera across the landscape which included outlines of trees and a bewitching blue sky behind.

Pictured with his nephew, Prince William

The only noises audible on the clip were a light wind and the sound of birds tweeting.

