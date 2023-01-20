King Constantine's widow Queen Anne-Marie's future plans confirmed

Queen Anne-Marie bid a poignant farewell to her late husband, the former King of Greece, Constantine II at his funeral in Athens on Monday.

The widow, 76, was comforted by her children, grandchildren and royals from all of the European households at the service.

Since Constantine's death on 10 January, there have been rumours about where the queen will reside.

And now a royal aide has confirmed to Danish publication, Billed Bladet, that Anne-Marie has no intention of leaving Athens.

Anne-Marie supported by Pavlos and Marie-Chantal at the funeral

Friends also told HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, that Anne-Marie's eldest son, Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, that the couple are not house-hunting in Greece. The couple, who primarily live in New York, are instead spending an extended period of time in Athens to support Queen Anne-Marie.

Anne-Marie, who is a younger sister of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, married Constantine on 18 September 1964.

Her funeral wreath for her late husband was comprised of lilies of the valley, the same flowers that were used for her wedding bouquet. And the attached card revealed her final words to her husband: "Your beloved Anna-Maria."

Anne-Marie and Constantine on their wedding day in 1964

Poignantly, she also wore the same diamond cross pendant that she wore at her wedding.

Constantine, who reigned from 1964 to 1973 when the monarchy was abolished, had been suffering with heart and mobility problems before he died.

During his eulogy at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, Crown Prince Pavlos said his father ascended to the throne during a difficult period. He said: "This is not the end, father. You will live forever in our thoughts and hearts."

