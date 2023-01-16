King Constantine: Heartbroken wife Anne-Marie's last words to husband revealed The couple were married for 58 years

There were some heartbreaking scenes as King Constantine’s family laid him to rest in a funeral service in Athens on Monday.

Leading the mourners – which included a number of prominent European royals – was his wife of 58 years, Anne-Marie, who looked understandably devastated at the loss of her husband.

The couple got engaged in 1962 when she was 16; her father King Frederick IX of Denmark was initially hesitant about giving his blessing given her age. He asked the couple to keep their engagement secret until she had finished her education and turned 18.

In January 1963, the Danish royal court announced the couple's plans to marry.

During their long marriage, they welcomed five children together. Constantine and Anne-Marie were the last of the Greek monarchs; the monarchy was abolished in June 1973, nine years after Constantine became king.

The pair were devoted with each other – as evidenced by Anne-Marie’s moving tribute to her husband at his funeral.

Her wreath was comprised of lilies of the valley, the same flowers that were used for her wedding bouquet in 1964. And the attached card revealed her final words to her husband: “Your beloved Anna-Maria.”

Poignantly, she also wore the same diamond cross pendant that she wore at her wedding.

The couple were married in a Greek Orthodox ceremony on 18 September 1964 in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. The couple exchanged vows in front of 1,200 guests, including King Charles, before enjoying a reception at the Royal Palace.

In a nod to her Danish heritage, Anne-Marie rocked a wedding dress by Danish designer Jorgen Bender, complete with cropped sleeves and an empire line waist and a 20-foot train. She teamed it with a diamond tiara belonging to her mother and a lace veil from her grandmother Margaret. Meanwhile, the King wore his white uniform.

Three years later, Constantine was forced into exile after clashing with military rulers.

