A host of prominent European royals attended the funeral service for King Constantine II of Greece on Monday in Athens.

Representing the British monarchy was Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

They were joined by Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, on behalf of the Prince of Wales. The late royal was named as one of Lady Gabriella's godparents at her christening in 1981.

Constantine, whose first cousin was Prince Philip, shared a close relationship with his second cousin King Charles, who even named Constantine as William's godfather. William himself would go on to be named godfather of Constantine's first grandson, Constantine Alexios.

The close bond between the two families was never more evident than during one special moment at the moving funeral service.

In a rare display of public affection, Princess Anne was seen embracing Constantine's heartbroken widow, Anne-Marie.

The Princess Royal was pictured with her arms around grieving Anne-Marie and looking at her with concern as they exchanged a few words together.

Anne-Marie looked understandably devastated as she said goodbye to her husband of 58 years on Monday.

Her wreath was comprised of lilies of the valley, the same flowers that were used for her wedding bouquet in 1964. And the attached card revealed her final words to her husband: "Your beloved Anna-Maria."

Poignantly, she also wore the same diamond cross pendant that she wore at her wedding.

Constantine, who reigned from 1964-73, had been suffering with heart and mobility problems before he died.

The Greek government was criticised after it decided not to grant him a state funeral - as the monarchy was abolished in the 1970s.

During his eulogy at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, Constantine's eldest son Pavlos said his father ascended to the throne during a difficult period.

He said: "This is not the end, father. You will live forever in our thoughts and hearts."

