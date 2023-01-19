Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal 'make big decision' following royal death King Constantine passed away on 10 January

It's a time of great change for Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

The royal couple are mourning the death of his father, King Constantine II, who passed away on 19 January at the age of 82.

WATCH: The year the British royal family changed forever

Loading the player...

Following his death, Pavlos assumed the role of head of Greece's defunct royal family following his passing. With that in mind, it has been reported that he and Marie-Chantal have decided to make a major move.

The couple – who married in 1995 – share five children together: Princess Maria-Olympia, 26, Prince Constantine Alexios, 24, Prince Achileas-Andreas, 22, Prince Odysseas Kimon, 18, and 14-year-old Prince Aristidis-Stavros.

Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal share five children together

The family primarily reside in New York, and also have a home in London.

TOP STORY: Queen Letizia and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece put long-standing feud behind them

TRENDING: Princess Anne moves fans with heartfelt gesture at royal funeral

However, multiple Greek outlets are reporting that they are now in the process of looking for a property in Athens as they prepare to settle permanently in the capital.

The couple have been married since 1995

Not necessarily the case, according to their friends. They told HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA that rather than house-hunting, the couple are instead spending an extended period of time in Athens to support Pavlos's widowed mother, Queen Anne-Marie.

A number of European royals descended on Athens on Monday to attend the funeral for King Constantine.

His heartbroken widow, Anne-Marie, looked understandably devastated as she said goodbye to her husband of 58 years.

Queen Anne-Marie was understandably devastated at her husband's funeral

Her funeral wreath was comprised of lilies of the valley, the same flowers that were used for her wedding bouquet in 1964. And the attached card revealed her final words to her husband: "Your beloved Anna-Maria."

Poignantly, she also wore the same diamond cross pendant that she wore at her wedding.

King Constantine and his wife on their wedding day

Constantine, who reigned from 1964-1973 when the monarchy was abolished, had been suffering with heart and mobility problems before he died.

During his eulogy at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, Crown Prince Pavlos said his father ascended to the throne during a difficult period. He said: "This is not the end, father. You will live forever in our thoughts and hearts."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.