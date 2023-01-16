Princess Anne, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Queen Letizia, and more royals attend King Constantine's funeral - live updates King Constantine II of Greece died on 10 January 2023

The Princess Royal and Lady Gabriella Kingston were among the royals to travel to Athens for King Constantine II's funeral on Monday.

Princess Anne, 72, represented the British royal family at the service at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens. Meanwhile, Lady Gabriella, 41, who is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, was asked to represent the Prince of Wales. King Constantine was named as one of Lady Gabriella's godparents at her christening in 1981.

WATCH: Queen Letizia and Marie-Chantal leave family dinner night before King Constantine's funeral

Constantine, whose first cousin was Prince Philip, shared a close relationship with his second cousin King Charles, who even named Constantine as William's godfather. William himself would go on to be named godfather of Constantine's first grandson, Constantine Alexios.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were also among the European royals in attendance.

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece arriving at their father's funeral.

A number of wreaths and floral tributes could be seen outside the cathedral. Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece became head of the former Greek royal family following his father Constantine's death. Pavlos married Marie-Chantal Miller in 1995 and the couple have five children.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands donned a black veil as she arrived arm-in-arm with her husband, King Willem-Alexander.

Queen Sofia arrived at her brother's funeral with her husband and former king of Spain, Juan Carlos I.

Prince Albert of Monaco gave a small wave as he arrived.

King Felipe paid his respects to his late uncle Constantine, alongside his wife, Queen Letizia.

King Felipe's sister, Infanta Cristina was accompanied by Princess Irene of Greece and her children Pablo Nicolas, Irene, Juan Valentin and Miguel Urdangarin.

Queen Mathilde and King Phillipe of Belgium were among the royals in attendance at the service.

The Princess Royal was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, at the service. Anne cut a sombre figure in a black button-up coat and knee-high boots.

King Constatine II's death

Constantine passed away at the age of 82 on 10 January after suffering from ill health for a number of years. He was treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens prior to his death.

The royal acceded to the Greek throne in 1964, the same year he married his wife Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark. However, he would rule for less than a decade after a military junta abolished the monarchy.

Constantine lived in exile for many years in Hampstead Garden Suburb, before eventually returning to his native country in 2010.

