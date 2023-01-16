Queen Margrethe of Denmark mourns family death – as European royals gather in Greece King Constantine II is being buried today

Queen Margrethe has mourned the death of her brother-in-law, King Constantine II, ahead of his funeral in Greece on Monday.

A post was shared on the Danish royal family's social media page that included a number of family photos, including snapshots showing the late king with his wife, Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark – Margrethe's younger sister.

The accompanying caption read: "When King Constantine II of Greece is buried today, Her Majesty the Queen and Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince, Prince Joachim and Princess Benedikte will be present.

"The church ceremony takes place in the Mitropolis Cathedral in Athens, which is the same place where the King married the Danish Princess Anne-Marie almost 59 years ago.

"After today's church service, King Constantine is buried at the castle of Tatoi outside Athens, where the King's parents are also buried."

Constantine's funeral will be attended by a number of European royals. Through birth and marriage, the last king of Greece had family ties to Denmark, Spain, Norway and Britain.

Constantine – who ascended to the throne in 1964, before eventually fleeing following a military coup - was a second cousin of King Charles III, through their fathers. Constantine's father, King Paul of Greece, and the Duke of Edinburgh were first cousins. They shared a grandfather, George I of Greece.

He was also one of Prince William's godfathers. William had six godparents in total - King Constantine, Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Duchess of Westminster, the Earl Mountbatten of Burma, Lady Susan Hussey and Sir Laurens van der Post.

Constantine married Princess Anne-Marie in September 1964 and together they welcomed five children: Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, married to Marie-Chantal, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos.

Mourners at Monday’s funeral will include Queen Margrethe, Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, and Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain.

While it is not known which British royals will attend, it's likely that Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence will travel to Greece for the funeral. According to reports from Greek media, the Prince and Princess of Wales are also set to make an appearance, along with Prince Edward.

