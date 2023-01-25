Princess Anne attends dinner at former royal palace with Timothy Laurence The Princess Royal is on a working visit abroad

The Princess Royal began an official visit to Estonia on Tuesday, accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

In images shared by the President of the Republic of Estonia, Alar Karis, Princess Anne and Sir Tim could be seen posing for an official photograph, as well as signing a guest book, and speaking at a table covered in vases of beautiful white flowers.

Anne, 74, opted for business-dress, wearing a brown checked skirt suit, matching suede boots and a patterned scarf.

The Court Circular, which records all of the royal family's engagements, stated: "The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, this morning departed from Royal Air Force Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, for Estonia and was received later upon arrival at Tallinn Airport by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia (His Excellency Mr Ross Allen).

"Her Royal Highness, accompanied by Admiral Laurence, this evening attended a Dinner held by The President of the Republic of Estonia at Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn."

Honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in Kadriorg.

🇪🇪 has longstanding friendship & excellent cooperation with the UK. Highly appreciate #UK’s contribution in bolstering NATO’s posture in our region, proud to host King’s Royal Hussar’s here. pic.twitter.com/adQwrvGGi9 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) January 24, 2023

Princess Anne with President Alar Karis in Estonia

The Kadriorg Palace, which is now a museum, was built in 1725 for Peter The Great - a Russian monarch who ruled the Tsardom of Russia from 1682 to 1721.

Anne's working visit to Estonia marks her third trip abroad since the start of the year. Earlier this month, the Princess Royal flew to Cyprus in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps.

On 16 January, Anne and Sir Tim also represented the British royal family at the funeral service for the former king of Greece, Constantine II, in Athens.

