Princess Anne travels abroad after Christmas break The Princess Royal is on official duties

The Princess Royal travelled to Cyprus on Tuesday, making her the first member of the royal family to carry out official engagements abroad this year.

The Court Circular states that Princess Anne departed from Heathrow Airport in London for Cyprus on Tuesday and was received at Larnaca International Airport by the British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus (His Excellency Mr Irfan Siddiq).

The royal, 72, wearing a grey trouser suit, then attended a reception and dinner given by the British High Commissioner at the residence in Nicosia.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne will visit the Queen's Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment deployed on Operation TOSCA in Cyprus, in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps.

Princess Anne is welcomed by Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiade

The Princess Royal resumed her public duties last Thursday following the Christmas break. She attended the Oxford Farming Conference in person, where she gave an address in her role as Honorary President.

Sadly, she missed out on the Christmas Day walkabout with the rest of the royals. While her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were among those present for the church service, Anne was unable to attend due to a cold.

But once again, she was the hardest working royal in 2022 having carried out 214 engagements in total, pipping her brother, King Charles, to the post.

The Duke of Sussex has detailed in his memoir, Spare, that his aunt Anne was the first person to greet him at Balmoral, following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

