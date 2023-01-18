Princess Anne returns to work after attending King Constantine's funeral The Princess Royal attended the funeral service in Athens on Monday

The Princess Royal was back to her official duties on Wednesday, after representing the British royal family at the former Greek King Constantine II's funeral in Athens on Monday.

Princess Anne, 72, hosted the investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, including honours for Team GB's curling team, who won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The royal wore military dress as she met Scottish curlers, Mili Smith, Victoria Drummond, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and coach David Murdoch.

Anne has been stacking up her royal engagements since returning to her duties on 5 January, when she attended the Oxford Farming Conference.

Princess Anne presents Victoria Drummond with her MBE

Earlier this month, the Princess Royal also flew to Cyprus in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps.

On 12 January, she attended a reception and the "Insights: Women in Sport" panel discussion at the British Olympic Association. Anne then stepped out the day after to open the Gloucester Health and Care NHS Trust's Therapeutic Allotment at Montpellier Therapeutic Allotments.

Princess Anne comforted Anne-Marie of Greece at the funeral

In a rare display of public affection, Princess Anne was seen embracing Constantine's heartbroken widow, Anne-Marie, at the funeral service.

The Princess Royal was pictured with her arms around grieving Anne-Marie and looking at her with concern as they exchanged a few words together.

Anne was accompanied by her husband of 30 years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Meanwhile, Prince Michael of Kent's daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor, represented the Prince of Wales at the service.

