Royal photographer Arthur Edwards reveals rocky start to relationship with King Charles - exclusive

The Sun's royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, joined HELLO!'s Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and royal editor Emily Nash to talk about King Charles III as the countdown begins for his historic coronation.

The 82-year-old has been photographing Charles since he was a handsome bachelor, years before he met and married Princess Diana, and has explained in detail in our new episode of The Right Royal Podcast how they went from enemies to allies over the years.

LISTEN: Arthur Edwards talks big confrontations with King Charles and why he is now his favourite royal

In the 50-minute-long interview, Arthur details some of their "serious confrontations", including their earliest fight, which took place soon after he bought his country estate, Highgrove House, in 1980.

Arthur Edwards has been photographing the royals since 1975

Over the years, their relationship blossomed as Arthur witnessed firsthand everything the then-Prince of Wales selflessly did for everyone else, "day in, day out".

"I was kind of very impressed by him. And I really thought this man just gets things done. And so not only did I not want to be aggressive anymore, I wanted to support him as much as I could," he told us.

Arthur goes on to explain why their relationship cannot be classified as a friendship, despite both appreciating and admiring each other and Charles being his favourite royal "without a doubt".

Arthur meeting the Pope whilst Charles looks on

"I admire him, and think what a great man he is," he added, before revealing how they call each other.

In our third podcast episode, Arthur also recalls the moment he realised that Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was in trouble as well as his tears whilst photographing Princess Diana's coffin leaving Paris' Hospital de la Pitie Salpetriere.

