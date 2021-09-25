Prince Charles' exciting new TV project revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Prince of Wales has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to launch a new TV channel.

To mark New York Climate Week, RE:TV aims to encourage businesses and individuals around the world to actively work towards sustainability.

It will highlight projects from across the world working on initiatives that can help transform how business is done, helping us make a cleaner and more sustainable economy.

Speaking in The Time to Act is Now film, Charles said: "I've spent a lot of my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis. RE:TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world.

"I hope that with this partnership with Prime Video we can bring these inspiring innovations and ideas to a wider audience and demonstrate together what is possible in the pursuit of a sustainable future."

The launch on Amazon Prime Video follows RE:TV partnering with Waterbear, the first interactive streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet by using storytelling as a tool to make a difference.

Charles and Camilla at the Aberdeen Art Gallery

The Prince has long been an advocate for environmental issues and urged businesses to sign up to his ten-year Terra Carta, or Earth Charter project which he launched in January.

Earlier this week, Charles and wife Camilla, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, officially opened the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The couple will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September.

Amazon Prime members can view the content here or by searching for "RE:TV" on their Prime Video app on mobile, tablets, smart TVs, Fire TV or however they usually watch Prime Video.

