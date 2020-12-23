We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Prince of Wales shared a glimpse of his and wife Camilla's beautifully decorated Christmas tree at Highgrove House, as he delivered a special festive message to members of the armed forces, thanking them for their "continued service, dedication to duty and sacrifice".

Twinkling fairy lights and silver tinsel could be seen on the tree behind Charles as he recorded his message, along with some very special Christmas decorations.

WATCH: Prince Charles reveals Christmas tree at Highgrove House during special festive message

A champagne glass, a deer and a corgi were among the intricate, embroidered decorations hanging from the Christmas tree, and if you're looking for some last-minute regal additions to your own home, you can actually buy the ornaments from Highgrove's shop!

Charles also gave royal fans a glimpse of his Gloucestershire home's beautiful gardens through the window behind him.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are spending Christmas at Highgrove House this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Champagne glass decoration, £10.95, The Highgrove Shop

During his video message, Charles praised the efforts of the armed forces, saying: "As we near the end of this most extraordinary and difficult of years, I particularly wanted to pay tribute to each and every one of you, and your families, for your continued service, dedication to duty and sacrifice.

"You set us all a remarkable example for which you are owed immense gratitude."

He also recognised that during this year many service personnel have experienced longer spells of being separated from their families, and extended periods of isolation and deployment.

Charles and Camilla's Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House

Charles added: "This exemplary commitment to public service is a real hallmark of our armed forces and provides a distinct sense of reassurance to our nation, which is greatly appreciated, I can assure you."

During the festive period 6,400 servicemen and women will be deployed on 39 operations across 46 countries. Thousands of personnel will also be deployed and held at high readiness at home this Christmas, as part of UK resilience operations.

