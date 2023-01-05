King Charles makes first appearance following leaking of Prince Harry's memoir

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

King Charles has been pictured for the first time following the leaked release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, which speaks about the royal family.

The photos show the monarch being driven out of Sandringham Estate alongside a driver. Charles was bundled up in a beige overcoat as he looked out the window of the car. He has been staying at the Norfolk estate since the Christmas period with the Queen Consort, and they are due to head for their Scottish home of Birkhall in the first weeks of January.

The photos mark the first time Charles has been seen since the early publication of Spare, which saw the Duke of Sussex allege that he was attacked by his older brother, Prince William.

Harry claimed that the pair argued over their relationship as well as Harry's wife Meghan, which led to William lunging at Harry and knocking him to the ground.

The monarch's appearance also coincides with the release of an ITV trailer where Harry promotes the book and is asked about his father's coronation.

Charles was seen being driven from Norfolk

ITV News presenter Tom Bradby asked the Duke whether he would return for the event, to which Harry replied: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Harry's memoir speaks about his relationship with the royals

Tom also questions Harry about his decision to discuss his relationships with family members in his memoir.

"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," the Duke responded.

Tom, who was once close to both Prince William and Prince Harry, then asked: "Wouldn't your brother say to you, 'Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?' Wouldn't that be what he would say?"

Prince Harry said: "He would probably say all sorts of different things."

