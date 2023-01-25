Queen Consort Camilla accompanied by sweet companions on royal outing The Queen Consort visited Bath and Lacock on Wednesday

Queen Consort Camilla was accompanied by two very special companions as she visited Lacock on Wednesday.

The royal, 75, was greeted enthusiastically by her beloved pet dogs, Beth and Bluebell, as she arrived at the Wiltshire village. Take a look at their reactions in the video below…

WATCH: Queen Consort Camilla joined by sweet companions during royal outing

Camilla adopted her pooches, Jack Russell Terriers Beth and Bluebell, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

They've accompanied Camilla on a few royal outings over the years. Beth helped the royal to officially open a new facility at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor Centre in December 2020, using a sausage to unveil the plaque.

And in April 2020, Beth and Bluebell stole the show in a new portrait of Charles and Camilla as they marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

Camilla greets her beloved pups

The Queen Consort met community representatives at St Cyriac's Church and planted a tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative before visiting local shops and speaking to residents.

The church holds special memories for Camilla as it was the venue for her daughter Laura's wedding to Harry Lopes in May 2006. Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as William's future wife, Kate Middleton, were among the guests at the ceremony.

Camilla adopted Beth and Bluebell from Battersea

Earlier in the day, Camilla carried out engagements in Bath, visiting the newly-opened Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) offices, as well as joining a reception for the charity.

The Queen Consort has supported the ROS since 1994 and has taken an active and personal interest in raising awareness of their work. Both Camilla's mother and grandmother sadly passed away from osteoporosis.

