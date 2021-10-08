Duchess Camilla shares rare photos of pet dogs and they're wearing the cutest accessory All in support of a wonderful cause

The Duchess of Cornwall shared some adorable new photos of her rescue dogs on Friday to show support for a touching new campaign.

Clarence House posted images of Jack Russell Terriers Bluebell and Beth posing proudly in their Wear Blue for Rescue bandanas in aid of Battersea's movement that asks pet owners to declare their love for their rescue dogs and cats.

Royal fans were quick to react to the sweet snaps on Instagram, with one commenting: "Bluebell and Beth are real cutiepies!" Another said: "How cute is this??? What a wonderful thing to share," while a third added: "How adorable!! Thank you for saving lives and supporting those who have no voice."

WATCH: Camilla joined by dog Beth to open new kennels in Windsor

Camilla, who is patron of Battersea, adopted both pooches from the charity, which has rehomed more than three million animals since being founded in 1860.

They've even accompanied the Duchess on a few royal outings over the years.

Bluebell and Beth wearing their Wear Blue For Rescue bandanas

Beth helped Camilla to officially open a new facility at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor centre in December, using a sausage to unveil the plaque.

And in April 2020, Beth and Bluebell stole the show in a new portrait of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

The Duchess adopted the pups from Battersea

The royal pups have also accompanied Prince Charles and Camilla at the Dumfries House Dog Show in Cumnock, Scotland, in 2015 and 2017.

The royals are renowned for their love of dogs, with the Queen owning several corgis and dorgis throughout her reign. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also welcomed a new English Cocker Spaniel puppy to their family last year, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their Montecito home with rescue dogs, Guy and Pula.

To find out how you can support Battersea's Wear Blue For Rescue campaign, visit www.battersea.org.uk/wearblueforrescue

