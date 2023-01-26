It's an exciting time for the Princess of Wales.

On Wednesday, she welcomed a host of experts to Windsor Castle to advise her on the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

And it seems she has made another important decision regarding the centre.

A message shared on its official website has revealed that Kate has appointed a Director to work alongside her, Christian Guy.

Princess Kate is shining a spotlight on the impact of early childhood

Christian, who will join The Royal Foundation in late spring, will play a leading role working with the Princess to drive awareness and action on the extraordinary impact of early childhood, with the aim of helping transform society for generations to come.

Speaking of his exciting new appointment, Christian said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be joining the Centre for Early Childhood. In launching the Centre and uniting people to focus on this vital area, The Princess of Wales is changing the way we value this unique period in children's lives.

The mother-of-three has a natural rapport with children

"The evidence shows that our early years - especially pregnancy to five years old - fundamentally shape the people we become and the society we build.

"Effective investment and support can transform outcomes in later life, and help to tackle some of the most complex social challenges we face today. The Princess and the Centre are leading the way. I am delighted to be joining the effort."

Kate has an exciting new campaign in the pipeline

It comes after Kate shared her excitement about an upcoming campaign. Kensington Palace confirmed that her work through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which promotes the importance of the first five years of a child's life, is being accelerated.

Full details about the new campaign were not given but the Princess told the group: "I am really excited for next week, there is lots coming out."

The Princess with her youngest child, four-year-old Prince Louis

In a personal tweet shared after the meeting, Kate said: "An insightful first meeting with our @Earlychildhood Advisory Group, discussing a shared passion for the extraordinary impact of the first five years of life and its role in shaping us. Very exciting things ahead…!"

