What Princess Eugenie's new baby means for Sophie Wessex's children Eugenie is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

This summer, the royal family will celebrate the arrival of a brand new addition – Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's second child.

Eugenie, 32, and her husband have announced the happy news that they are expecting another child together, a younger sibling for their son August, who will be two in February.

WATCH: All About Lady Louise Windsor

Loading the player...

But what does that mean to the line of succession? And who will be impacted? HELLO! takes a look.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Charles became King – his Coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May this year. That means Prince William is now heir to the throne, followed by his three children with Princess Kate: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in that order.

Prince William and his children are at the top of the line of succession

Prince Harry is fifth in line and his two children with wife Meghan Markle follow behind him: Archie Harrison is sixth and Lilibet Diana is seventh.

TRENDING: Zara and Mike Tindall discuss baby number four in new chat

DON'T MISS: Zara Tindall is moved to tears in candid first podcast with husband Mike Tindall

Eighth in line is Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, followed by her sister Princess Beatrice, and niece, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Eugenie is 11th in line to the throne, which means her first son August is 12th in line. And it's from this point that things change a little.

Princess Eugenie's son August is 12th in line

Eugenie's second baby will take 13th position, knocking her uncle Prince Edward into 14th.

READ: Princess Eugenie set to move after announcing second pregnancy?

DISCOVER: How Sarah Ferguson celebrated Princess Eugenie's baby news

Edward and Sophie Wessex's two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, take 15th and 16th place. Despite being the younger sibling, James takes precedence over his sister.

James, Viscount Severn and his older sister, Lady Louise

Had James been born after 2011, he would have fallen in line behind his sister, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act, which officially ended the rule that male offspring take precedence over female issue in the order of succession.

SO SWEET! Princess Kate and Prince William send very special letter on behalf of Princess Charlotte

TRENDING: Where is Meghan Markle? Royal keeps low-profile following Spare release

The Act was passed in 2013 and applied to those born after October 28, 2011. It ensured that Princess Charlotte was not leapfrogged by younger brother Prince Louis when he was born in 2018.

Zara and Mike Tindall's three children are impacted

Princess Anne, meanwhile, will fall 17th in line, followed by her son Peter Phillips (18th) and his two daughters, Savannah Phillips (19th) and Isla Phillips (20th).

Zara Tindall will bump down to 21st followed by her three children, Mia Tindall (22nd), Lena Tindall (23rd) and Lucas Tindall (24th).

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.