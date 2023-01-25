Princess Eugenie set to move after announcing second pregnancy? Little August is going to be a big brother!

It's going to be a big year for Princess Eugenie.

The royal, 32, announced this week she is expecting her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank – a younger sibling for their one-year-old son August.

The new arrival is due over the summer – just a few months after the royal family will come together to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in a weekend of festivities.

And it seems Eugenie and Jack have another big event on the horizon.

Princess Eugenie announced her second pregnancy on 24 January

With the expansion of their family, it's likely that the couple will also need to move house to accommodate the new baby.

Currently, Eugenie, Jack and August split their time between Portugal and London.

The family moved to the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Portugal through Jack’s work with property tycoon Mike Meldman, helping manage a 300-home development.

Nottingham Cottage is in the grounds of Kensington Palace

They also maintain a home in the capital. It’s thought Eugenie and Jack have been living in Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Nott Cott, as it's commonly known, is a cosy two-bedroom property – as such the couple might consider it too small for their family.

Eugenie and Jack have been married since 2018

It's famously where the Prince and Princess of Wales lived following their wedding in 2011. It's also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived before relocating to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Sussexes later outlined that they found the property too restrictive.

Eugenie and Jack’s new baby with the 13th in line to the throne and will be titled Miss or Master.

The couple were married in 2018 and their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in February 2021. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said Buckingham Palace.

Eugenie with her son August

Announcing the news on her Instagram account, Eugenie shared a family photograph of her son, August, kissing her bump.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote in the caption.

